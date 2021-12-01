Overview of Dr. Oscar Tamez, MD

Dr. Oscar Tamez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Tamez works at Tejas Ear, Nose and Throat, P.A. in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.