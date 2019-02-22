See All Dermatologists in Poulsbo, WA
Dr. Paetra Ruddy, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Paetra Ruddy, MD is a Dermatologist in Poulsbo, WA. They graduated from University of Iowa.

Dr. Ruddy works at Peninsula Cancer Center LLC in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Cold Sore and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peninsula Cancer Center LLC
    19917 7th Ave NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 824-5474
  2. 2
    Barnes-jewish Hospital
    1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-1434
  3. 3
    Lester Reese, MD
    522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 316, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 567-5873
  4. 4
    Washington University Dermatology
    969 N Mason Rd Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-8010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Paetra Ruddy, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1366738874
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paetra Ruddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruddy has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Cold Sore and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

