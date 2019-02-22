Dr. Paetra Ruddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paetra Ruddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Paetra Ruddy, MD is a Dermatologist in Poulsbo, WA. They graduated from University of Iowa.
Locations
Peninsula Cancer Center LLC19917 7th Ave NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions (360) 824-5474
Barnes-jewish Hospital1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-1434
Lester Reese, MD522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 316, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-5873
Washington University Dermatology969 N Mason Rd Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ruddy explains things well, and is quite helpful. It's a busy office, so you have to schedule a few weeks out, and the office wait can be quite long, but those are the only negatives I've experienced so far.
About Dr. Paetra Ruddy, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruddy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruddy has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Cold Sore and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.