Dr. Pamela Blake, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pamela Blake, MD
Dr. Pamela Blake, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Blake works at
Dr. Blake's Office Locations
Neurology Proactice Group Dba2711 Ferndale St, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 426-3337
Luis Chug MD Pllc1631 North Loop W Ste 640, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 426-3337
Hospital Affiliations
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Suffering from chronic migraines for over a decade. Dr. Blake is by far the best physician I have ever seen. It can take a while to get into see her, but she is well worth the wait.
About Dr. Pamela Blake, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital|Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Blake has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Blake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Blake works at
Dr. Blake has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Blake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.