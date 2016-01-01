See All Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Pamela Crilley, DO

Medical Oncology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pamela Crilley, DO

Dr. Pamela Crilley, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia.

Dr. Crilley works at Peninsula Pain Clinic in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crilley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hahnemann University Hospital Emergency Room
    230 N Broad St # B40, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 648-3916
  2. 2
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Philadelphia
    1331 E Wyoming Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 537-7110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Cancer
Blood Disorders
Brain Cancer
Treatment frequency



Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Dr. Pamela Crilley, DO

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538116041
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Delaware Valley Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Del Valley Med Ctr|Delaware Valley Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Crilley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crilley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crilley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crilley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crilley works at Peninsula Pain Clinic in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Crilley’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Crilley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crilley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crilley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crilley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

