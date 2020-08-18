Dr. Pamela Dorne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Dorne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.
1
Pamela E Dorne, MD/SC950 N York Rd Ste 201, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 455-0459
2
Leonard T Saxon MD7420 Central Ave Ste 2010, River Forest, IL 60305 Directions (708) 771-3883
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- West Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Having been Pam Dorne’s patient for many years & seeing her interact with many women of many ages, situations and conditions; I stand behind this doctor 100% . She is not for the rich & spoiled ( so- called entitled ) . She is for all women & young girls that need a Doctor with strong skills, expertise & compassion. Her Gianna ( staff ) is so vital to the organization that I count on her as a great extension of everything good & efficient within the practice. Highly recommend!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
