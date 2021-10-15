Dr. Pamela Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Johnson, MD
Dr. Pamela Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Karmanos Cancer Center4100 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (800) 527-6266Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
Pamela D Johnson, MD PC Diseases of the Breast75 Barclay Cir Ste 200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 852-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor…very caring, answered all my questions. Dr. Johnson is very easy to talk to and detailed in her answers. I felt very relieved that I had made the right decision to have her as my breast cancer (surgeon) Doctor . Would highly recommend her. In fact, If you mentioned Dr. Johnson’s name to the Beaumont Troy staff they will all give her rave reviews. Dr. Johnson’s office staff are Also nice and extremely helpful. Jane and Paula were very supportive and caring regarding my needs and condition. I would give both of them an A+????
About Dr. Pamela Johnson, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1417083189
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
