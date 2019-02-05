See All Oncologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Pamela Paley, MD

Oncology
3.6 (33)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pamela Paley, MD

Dr. Pamela Paley, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Paley works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paley's Office Locations

    Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
    1135 116th Ave NE Ste 200 Fl 2, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oophorectomy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Dr Paley saved my life by knowing exactly what treatment I needed and her care pre, during and after has been invaluable to myself and my husband
    Kara and Rob in WA — Feb 05, 2019
    About Dr. Pamela Paley, MD

    • Oncology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861444853
    Education & Certifications

    • U MN
    • Duke University
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Paley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paley works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Paley’s profile.

    Dr. Paley has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Paley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

