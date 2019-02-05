Overview of Dr. Pamela Paley, MD

Dr. Pamela Paley, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Paley works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.