Dr. Pardeep Bansal, MD
Dr. Pardeep Bansal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.
Saint Vincent Health Center232 W 25th St, Erie, PA 16544 Directions (814) 452-5333Monday6:00am - 5:00pmTuesday6:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:00am - 5:00pmSaturday6:00am - 5:00pmSunday6:00am - 5:00pm
Banmaha PC1015 Franklin St, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 534-1270
St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center2213 Cherry St, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-4283
The Center for Integrative Medicine At Inner Harmony PC743 Jefferson Ave Ste 104, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 558-0182
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Bansal he was kind and compassionate he explained everything that was being done I would recommend him to anyone
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Bansal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bansal accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bansal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bansal has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bansal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bansal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bansal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bansal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bansal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.