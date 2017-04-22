Overview

Dr. Pardeep Bansal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SHER-I-KASHMIR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES (S.K.I.M.S.) BEMINA / S.K.I.M.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Bansal works at Saint Vincent Health Center in Erie, PA with other offices in Johnstown, PA, Toledo, OH and Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.