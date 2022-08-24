Dr. Parminderpal Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Parminderpal Singh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CHARLES R DREW UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND SCIENCE.
Southwest Eye Surgeons LTD9151 W Thunderbird Rd Ste G101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 974-4789
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Outstanding surgeon! Accolades to Dr. Singh and his wonderful staff. 6 months post cataract surgery and my vision is the best it's been since I was a teenager: 20/20! No more glasses or contact lenses. Dr. Singh caring, comprehensive approach to eye care distinguishes him. He's incredibly meticulous. I travel from Scottsdale to see him every six months- well worth the trip. Also, he performed a dry eye procedure about 3 years ago and it's still working. No more dry eyes. Thank you, Dr. Singh, for the gift of clear vision.
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- CHARLES R DREW UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND SCIENCE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
176 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.