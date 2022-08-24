See All Ophthalmologists in Peoria, AZ
Dr. Parminderpal Singh, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (176)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Parminderpal Singh, MD

Dr. Parminderpal Singh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CHARLES R DREW UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND SCIENCE.

Dr. Singh works at Southwest Eye Surgeons LTD in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Eye Surgeons LTD
    9151 W Thunderbird Rd Ste G101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 974-4789

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 176 ratings
    Patient Ratings (176)
    5 Star
    (163)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sharon Burns — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Parminderpal Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982899258
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHARLES R DREW UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND SCIENCE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parminderpal Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at Southwest Eye Surgeons LTD in Peoria, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    176 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

