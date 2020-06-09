Dr. Patricia Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Sullivan, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Sullivan, MD
Dr. Patricia Sullivan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
-
1
Womencare Obstetrics and Gynecology2729 Blair Mill Rd Ste C, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
-
2
Womencare Obstetrics and Gynecology1245 Highland Ave Ste 505, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
I absolutely love Dr. Sullivan. She is very caring and concerned. She explained everything in detail from the beginning of my pregnancy until the very end. Would not recommend anyone but her!
About Dr. Patricia Sullivan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1083680136
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.