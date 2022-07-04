Dr. Patrick Antonelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Antonelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Antonelli, MD
Dr. Patrick Antonelli, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Antonelli works at
Dr. Antonelli's Office Locations
UF Health ENT and Allergy - The Oaks6201 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 265-9465
Uf Health Medical Lab - Shands Hospital1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So grateful Dr. Antonelli squeezed me in for an appointment when my 10 year old external Cochlear Implant (CI) broke. Getting an early appointment was important as to get a new CI is a 6-8 week process and it starts with Dr. Antonelli. As always, Dr. Antonelli was kind and was conscious of making sure I could read his lips through a windowed masked. Thank you Dr. Antonelli!
About Dr. Patrick Antonelli, MD
- Neurotology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1023035813
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antonelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antonelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antonelli has seen patients for Vertigo and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antonelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonelli.
