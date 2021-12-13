Dr. Patrick Bockenstedt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bockenstedt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Bockenstedt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Bockenstedt, MD
Dr. Patrick Bockenstedt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Westerville, OH.
Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians477 Cooper Rd Ste 480, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 273-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
He was so kind and patient with my daughter who was scared to death to have a camera stuck in nose. He waited for her to calm down and helped her to understand all the instruments he would be using and she finally calmed down. After the experience and was positive about it and said if she ever had to go back to an ENT she would want to go back to Dr. Bockenstedt.
About Dr. Patrick Bockenstedt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Bockenstedt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bockenstedt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bockenstedt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bockenstedt has seen patients for Ear Ache, Postnasal Drip and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bockenstedt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bockenstedt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bockenstedt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bockenstedt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bockenstedt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.