Dr. Patrick Fleming, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Fleming, DDS
Overview
Dr. Patrick Fleming, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Darien, IL.
Dr. Fleming works at
Locations
-
1
Woodridge Dental2839 83rd St, Darien, IL 60561 Directions (630) 919-0190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fleming?
Being a patient for a number of years and they remain the most courteous, professional and friendly.
About Dr. Patrick Fleming, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1043349350
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleming has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleming accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fleming using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleming works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.