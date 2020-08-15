Dr. Patrick O'Keefe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Keefe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick O'Keefe, MD
Dr. Patrick O'Keefe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn Park, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital.
Twin Cities Orthopedics Brooklyn Park5601 96th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Directions (763) 786-9543
Infinite Health Collaborative PA8290 University Ave NE Ste 200, Fridley, MN 55432 Directions (763) 786-9543
Twin Cities Orthopedics Otsego8540 Quaday Ave Ne, Otsego, MN 55330 Directions (763) 441-0298
Twin Cities Orthopedics Plymouth2855 Campus Dr Ste 300, Plymouth, MN 55441 Directions (763) 520-7870
Twin Cities Orthopedics Blaine11225 Ulysses St NE, Blaine, MN 55434 Directions (763) 302-2600
Twin Cities Orthopedics Coon Rapids3111 124th Ave NW Ste 200, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (763) 786-9543
Twin Cities Orthopedics Otsego290 Main St NW, Elk River, MN 55330 Directions (763) 441-0298
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O’Keefe and staff were very friendly and explained the problem I’m having with my shoulder
About Dr. Patrick O'Keefe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1720125180
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center, Illinois
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Dr. O'Keefe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Keefe accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Keefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Keefe has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Keefe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Keefe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Keefe.
