Dr. Paul Alongi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alongi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Alongi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Alongi, MD
Dr. Paul Alongi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Alongi works at
Dr. Alongi's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Spine Care of Long Island PC206 E JERICHO TPKE, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 847-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alongi?
This gentle unassuming doctor performed major surgery on my back seven years ago and there has never been pain since the operation. He is truly a excellent doctor. Thank you again
About Dr. Paul Alongi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1396748216
Education & Certifications
- University of CO
- Monmouth Med Center
- Westchester Co Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alongi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alongi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alongi works at
Dr. Alongi has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alongi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Alongi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alongi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alongi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alongi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.