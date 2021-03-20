Dr. Paul Crisostomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crisostomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Crisostomo, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Crisostomo, MD
Dr. Paul Crisostomo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Crisostomo works at
Dr. Crisostomo's Office Locations
-
1
Loyola University Medical Center2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 327-2686Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Regional Medical Group at Marianjoy Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation701 W North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 681-3200
-
3
Pulmonary Medicine Associates Sc675 W North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 327-1560
-
4
Loyola Center for Health At Park Ridge1030 Higgins Rd, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (708) 327-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crisostomo?
Took care of my abdominal aneurysm. Best bedside manner. I consulted him for a second opinion and decided to have him do the procedure which resulted in a 100% positive outcome. A very good man indeed.
About Dr. Paul Crisostomo, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1851589212
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crisostomo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crisostomo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crisostomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crisostomo works at
Dr. Crisostomo has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crisostomo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Crisostomo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crisostomo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crisostomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crisostomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.