Dr. Paul Dekker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Dekker, MD
Dr. Paul Dekker, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Dekker's Office Locations
Wethersfield1260 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 107, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 246-6647
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always thorough, compassionate, and listens well. He has a wealth of knowledge, intelligent man. He acted quickly when I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. He connected me with the right medicine, the right nurses and treatment. He ‘saved me’. I will be forever grateful to Dr. Dekker.
About Dr. Paul Dekker, MD
- Hematology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1497850614
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- North Shore-New York Hosp-C
- North Shore-Meml Hosp-Corne
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dekker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dekker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Dekker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dekker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dekker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dekker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.