Dr. Paul Demartino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Demartino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Demartino works at
Locations
Associates In Gastroenterology P.C.368 Lakehurst Rd Ste 205, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 914-8282
Ocean Endosurgery Center129 Route 37 W Ste 1, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 797-3960
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We met with Dr. DeMartino today and he did an excellent job of asking detailed questions about my wife's health and her family's health history. He was very patient in answering our questions and explaining the ins and outs of her condition while showing care and concern. I would highly recommend visiting him for your Gastroenterology needs. We are looking forward to our next visit with him.
About Dr. Paul Demartino, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1922104827
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demartino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demartino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demartino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demartino works at
Dr. Demartino has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demartino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Demartino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demartino.
