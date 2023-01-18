Overview

Dr. Paul Demartino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Demartino works at Associates In Gastroenterology P.C. in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.