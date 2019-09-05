Overview of Dr. Paul Dinh, MD

Dr. Paul Dinh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Dinh works at Orthopaedic Specialty Institute Medical Group of Orange County in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.