Dr. Paul Griggs, MD

Dr. Paul Griggs, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Griggs, MD

Dr. Paul Griggs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Griggs works at Sports Medicine Clinic at Northwest Outpatient Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Migraine and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Griggs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sports Medicine Clinic
    10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 528-6000
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Renton Pain Clinic
    1412 SW 43rd St Ste 109, Renton, WA 98057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 328-7614

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Migraine
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Visual Field Defects
Migraine
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 11, 2020
    I owe the vision in my left eye to Dr. Griggs. I had a detached retina and he repaired it at Virginia Mason. While he is not on my list of physicians that saved my life, he is certainly there for saving my vision including being within a fraction of 20:20. Thank you.
    Steve — Aug 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Griggs, MD

    Ophthalmology
    38 years of experience
    English
    1578584264
    Education & Certifications

    Ret and Vit Assoc
    Saint Louis University|Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Virginia Mason|Virginia Mason Medical Center
    University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Griggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griggs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griggs has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Migraine and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griggs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Griggs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griggs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

