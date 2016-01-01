Dr. Paul Guichard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guichard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Guichard, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Hiram, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Narendra Kanuru MD144 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 4200, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (678) 324-4444
Paul Guichard Do3000 Hospital Blvd, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 751-2500
Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine120 Stonebridge Pkwy Ste 110, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (678) 324-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Guichard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guichard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guichard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guichard has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guichard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Guichard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guichard.
