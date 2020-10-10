See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Paul Issack, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (65)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Issack, MD

Dr. Paul Issack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine|New York University School Of Medicine/Nyu Hospital Center and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. Issack works at Paul Issack MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Issack's Office Locations

    Paul Issack MD
    170 William St Fl 8, New York, NY 10038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Issack?

    Oct 10, 2020
    I had a very successful surgery. I had trust issues with other doctors as they gave me a doubt in my mind to never understand what was going on with my situation. They always told me that I should and could not do hip surgery. They stated that they would not even give it a chance with my situation. As soon as I met Dr. Issack, I believed in his work due to him diagnosing me as others doctors could not and he gave that compassion for going the extra mile to even go ahead to take the challenge of my operation in 2012. He is dedicated to his patients and he always responds to you if you have questions about anything. He listens to your concerns and answers all concerns with empathy. If he is unable to respond, his dedicated team will definitely get back to you. He is the greatest. If you feel like your lost and don't know where to turn in this difficult time for your surgery, I recommend Dr. Issack, Paul to your attention. I speak very highly of him and tell him Samantha S. Referred you
    Samantha Small (Brooklyn, NY) — Oct 10, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Issack, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    • 1932305547
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Special Surgery|Hospital For Special Surgery, New York, Ny|Hospital for Special Surgery-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • NYU-Hospital for Joint Diseases
    • New York University Hospitals Center|New York University Medical Center
    • New York University School of Medicine|New York University School Of Medicine/Nyu Hospital Center
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Issack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Issack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Issack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Issack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Issack has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Issack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Issack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Issack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Issack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Issack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

