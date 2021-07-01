Dr. Paul Kisilewicz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kisilewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Kisilewicz, DPM
Overview of Dr. Paul Kisilewicz, DPM
Dr. Paul Kisilewicz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kisilewicz's Office Locations
- 1 391 Howe Ave Ste 150, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 392-3330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
yes wonderful doctor
About Dr. Paul Kisilewicz, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1154531697
Frequently Asked Questions
