Dr. Paul Kisilewicz, DPM

Podiatry
Overview of Dr. Paul Kisilewicz, DPM

Dr. Paul Kisilewicz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kisilewicz's Office Locations

    391 Howe Ave Ste 150, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 392-3330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions

Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Worker's Compensation

    Patient Ratings (7)
    Jul 01, 2021
    yes wonderful doctor
    dan damron — Jul 01, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Kisilewicz, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1154531697
    Dr. Paul Kisilewicz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kisilewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kisilewicz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kisilewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kisilewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kisilewicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kisilewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kisilewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.