Dr. Paul Lombardi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (72)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Lombardi, MD

Dr. Paul Lombardi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Lombardi works at Tri-County Orthopaedic/Sports Medicine (Cedar Knolls) in Cedar Knolls, NJ with other offices in Sparta, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Lombardi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-County Orthopedics
    197 Ridgedale Ave Ste 300, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-2334
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Tri-County Orthopedics
    376 Lafayette Rd Ste 103, Sparta, NJ 07871 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-2334

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Feb 04, 2023
    Had total knee replacement of my left knee in October. I’m SO happy with the results I’ve already scheduled my right knee replacement for April! No pain AT ALL, easy PT. Crossing my fingers second surgery will go as well. Dr. Lombardi and his entire staff did everything to put me at ease before, during and after the surgery.
    Krys S — Feb 04, 2023
    About Dr. Paul Lombardi, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679660435
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albany Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albany Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University At Albany State University Of New York
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Lombardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lombardi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lombardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lombardi has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lombardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

