Dr. Paul Lombardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Lombardi, MD
Dr. Paul Lombardi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Lombardi's Office Locations
Tri-County Orthopedics197 Ridgedale Ave Ste 300, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 538-2334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tri-County Orthopedics376 Lafayette Rd Ste 103, Sparta, NJ 07871 Directions (973) 538-2334
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Had total knee replacement of my left knee in October. I’m SO happy with the results I’ve already scheduled my right knee replacement for April! No pain AT ALL, easy PT. Crossing my fingers second surgery will go as well. Dr. Lombardi and his entire staff did everything to put me at ease before, during and after the surgery.
About Dr. Paul Lombardi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Albany Medical Center
- Albany Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- University At Albany State University Of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lombardi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lombardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lombardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lombardi has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lombardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.