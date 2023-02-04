Overview of Dr. Paul Lombardi, MD

Dr. Paul Lombardi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Lombardi works at Tri-County Orthopaedic/Sports Medicine (Cedar Knolls) in Cedar Knolls, NJ with other offices in Sparta, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.