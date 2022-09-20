Dr. Paul Pinto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Pinto, MD
Dr. Paul Pinto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
Peak Gastroenterology Associates, PC2920 N Cascade Ave Fl 3, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 636-1201
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital
Dr. Pinto is one of the most patient, thorough, and supportive specialists I've had in any medical discipline. I'm 72, and in the past year have found out I have GI problems going back decades I never knew about; but I think I understand the variables and options better in this area than others, thanks to Dr. Pinto's talent for talking with patients, rather than at them...
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1790734879
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center (Gastroenterology)
- University Of Arizona Health Sciences Center (Internal Medicine)
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- California State University, Northridge
- Internal Medicine
