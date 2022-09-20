See All Gastroenterologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Paul Pinto, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Pinto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.

Dr. Pinto works at Peak Gastroenterology Assocs in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hepatitis C, Viral Hepatitis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Peak Gastroenterology Associates, PC
    2920 N Cascade Ave Fl 3, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 636-1201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
  • Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hepatitis C
Viral Hepatitis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Hepatitis C
Viral Hepatitis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Ascites Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ascites
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Dr. Pinto is one of the most patient, thorough, and supportive specialists I've had in any medical discipline. I'm 72, and in the past year have found out I have GI problems going back decades I never knew about; but I think I understand the variables and options better in this area than others, thanks to Dr. Pinto's talent for talking with patients, rather than at them...
    Gary Glover — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Pinto, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790734879
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center (Gastroenterology)
    Residency
    • University Of Arizona Health Sciences Center (Internal Medicine)
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    • California State University, Northridge
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
