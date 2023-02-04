Dr. Paul Roettges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roettges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Roettges, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Roettges, MD
Dr. Paul Roettges, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine|Loyola University Stritch School Of Med and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Roettges' Office Locations
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists St. Augustine216 Southpark Cir E, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 634-0640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists St. Johns3055 County Road 210 W Ste 110, St Johns, FL 32259 Directions (904) 634-0640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roettges takes the time to thoroughly explain conditions and procedures to patient.
About Dr. Paul Roettges, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Jacksonville|Mayo Clinic Jacksonville Fl|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- University of Arizona
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine|Loyola University Stritch School Of Med
