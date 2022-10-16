Overview

Dr. Paul Savoca, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Savoca works at Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Fairfax in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Colorectal Cancer and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.