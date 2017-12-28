Dr. Paul Tornetta III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tornetta III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tornetta III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Tornetta III, MD
Dr. Paul Tornetta III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.
Dr. Tornetta III works at
Dr. Tornetta III's Office Locations
-
1
Boston Medical Center-Orthopdcs725 Albany St Ste 4B, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-5633
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tornetta III?
I experienced a severe tibia plateau fracture several years ago and my local orthopedic surgeon took a pass on performing the necessary surgery. Dr. Tornetta took me as a patient on a moment's notice and performed the surgery to repair my exploded tibia the next day! He is a gifted surgeon and a really nice guy. I hold him in the highest regard.
About Dr. Paul Tornetta III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1073561973
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tornetta III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tornetta III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tornetta III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tornetta III works at
Dr. Tornetta III has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Tibia and Fibula Fractures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tornetta III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tornetta III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tornetta III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tornetta III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tornetta III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.