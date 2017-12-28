Overview of Dr. Paul Tornetta III, MD

Dr. Paul Tornetta III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.



Dr. Tornetta III works at Boston Medical Center-Orthopdcs in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Tibia and Fibula Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.