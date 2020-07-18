Overview of Dr. Paul Tseng, MD

Dr. Paul Tseng, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They graduated from University of Maryland Medical Center and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Tseng works at Legacy Medical Group Gynecologic Oncology in Beaverton, OR with other offices in Portland, OR, Tualatin, OR and Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.