Dr. Paul Tseng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Tseng, MD
Dr. Paul Tseng, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They graduated from University of Maryland Medical Center and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Tseng works at
Dr. Tseng's Office Locations
Ohsu Beaverton Point of Care Testing15700 SW Greystone Ct, Beaverton, OR 97006 Directions (503) 413-8654
Compass Oncology Rose Quarter265 N BROADWAY, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 280-1223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Legacy Medical Group-Gynecologic Oncology19260 Sw 65th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 413-8654
Legacy Medical Group-Gynecology Oncology2121 NE 139th St Ste 120, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 487-1717Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great I’m still here since 2003 was not suppose to make it Dr. Tsing was wonderful
About Dr. Paul Tseng, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1811990484
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Union Meml Hosp
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Purdue University / Main Campus
