Dr. Paul Tseng, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Tseng, MD

Dr. Paul Tseng, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They graduated from University of Maryland Medical Center and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.

Dr. Tseng works at Legacy Medical Group Gynecologic Oncology in Beaverton, OR with other offices in Portland, OR, Tualatin, OR and Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Tseng's Office Locations

    Ohsu Beaverton Point of Care Testing
    15700 SW Greystone Ct, Beaverton, OR 97006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 413-8654
    Compass Oncology Rose Quarter
    265 N BROADWAY, Portland, OR 97227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 280-1223
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Legacy Medical Group-Gynecologic Oncology
    19260 Sw 65th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 413-8654
    Legacy Medical Group-Gynecology Oncology
    2121 NE 139th St Ste 120, Vancouver, WA 98686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 487-1717
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Choriocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Glassy Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Managed Healthcare Northwest
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Paul Tseng, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811990484
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Union Meml Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School

