Dr. Paul Wakim, DO

Sports Medicine
2.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Wakim, DO

Dr. Paul Wakim, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Wakim works at Pacifico Orthopedics Medical Grp in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wakim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacifica Orthopedics
    18800 Delaware St Ste 1100, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 841-5333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Fracture
Foot Sprain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Paul Wakim, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1891857405
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Wakim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wakim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wakim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wakim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wakim works at Pacifico Orthopedics Medical Grp in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wakim’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wakim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wakim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wakim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

