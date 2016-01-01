Overview of Dr. Paul Wakim, DO

Dr. Paul Wakim, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Wakim works at Pacifico Orthopedics Medical Grp in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.