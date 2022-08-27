See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Pedro Cosculluela, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (55)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pedro Cosculluela, MD

Dr. Pedro Cosculluela, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine-Ponce and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Cosculluela works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cosculluela's Office Locations

    Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    9090 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 522-8280
    Houston Methodist
    18400 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 522-8280
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Texas Medical Center
    6445 Main St # 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Principal Life
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Aug 27, 2022
    Aug 27, 2022

Five years ago, my foot was literally falling apart - heel sliding out to side - and very painful to walk. Dr. C put me in a brace for a while, explained what was happening and what was needed to fix it. He was very pleasant and no nonsense about what would be required post-op for a successful outcome. Followed his instructions to the letter. Foot has some range of motion limitations, as he said it would, but I can walk normally and have walked 5-6 miles at a time with no discomfort. Highly recommend.
    About Dr. Pedro Cosculluela, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1588693386
    Education & Certifications

    • OrthoCarolina Foot & Ankle Institute - Charlotte
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
    • Ponce School of Medicine-Ponce
    • University of Richmond
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedro Cosculluela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cosculluela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cosculluela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cosculluela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cosculluela works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cosculluela’s profile.

    Dr. Cosculluela has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cosculluela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Cosculluela. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cosculluela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cosculluela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cosculluela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

