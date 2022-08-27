Overview of Dr. Pedro Cosculluela, MD

Dr. Pedro Cosculluela, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine-Ponce and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Cosculluela works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.