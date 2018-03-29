Dr. Pei'En Fan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pei'En Fan, MD
Dr. Pei'En Fan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellevue, WA.
Overlake Neuroscience Institute1135 116th Ave NE Ste 500, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 635-6560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Recently started working with Dr. Fan. She is knowledgeable, thoughtful, and has a sense of humor. I am new to having a neurologist as I have had my first (diagnosed) seizures of my life within the past two months (am in my early 30s). She is a pleasure to work with, and insofar as I ever need to refer clients to a neurologist (within the context of my employment as an attorney), I would not hesitate to refer them to Dr. Fan.
- Neurology
- English
- 1346504511
- Epilepsy and Neurology
