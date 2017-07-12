Overview

Dr. Petar Igic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo, Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Janesville and Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison.



Dr. Igic works at Saint Mary's Dean Ventures in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.