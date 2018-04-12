Dr. Peter Brennen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brennen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Brennen, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Brennen, MD
Dr. Peter Brennen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Brennen works at
Dr. Brennen's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Associates PC2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 500 Fl 5, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 224-6680
-
2
Lopinto Eye Associates732 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 822-3911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brennen?
Very polite, kind, professional staff and the BEST waiting room ever!
About Dr. Peter Brennen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1831410679
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brennen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brennen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brennen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brennen works at
Dr. Brennen has seen patients for Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brennen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brennen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brennen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brennen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brennen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.