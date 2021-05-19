Dr. Peter Dumas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Dumas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Dumas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Locations
-
1
Venice Gastroenterology825 VENETIAN PKWY, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 483-5730
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I didn't find him arrogant at all; very kind, in fact. Listens well, especially on telehealth visits.
About Dr. Peter Dumas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043245665
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Abington Meml Hosp
- Thomas Jefferson U
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- McGill University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dumas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dumas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dumas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dumas has seen patients for Barrett's Esophagus, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dumas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dumas speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumas.
