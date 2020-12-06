See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Peter Galati, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Peter Galati, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.7 (13)
Map Pin Small Fort Lauderdale, FL
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Galati, DPM

Dr. Peter Galati, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Galati works at Peter S Galati DPM PA in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Galati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peter S Galati DPM PA
    4146 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 561-5001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Varices Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Varices
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Galati?

    Dec 06, 2020
    Last march the 13th, Dr Galati did a surgical procedure on my right foot bunion. He has changed the foot dressing on march the 18th. Next day, because of the covid-19 I drove back to Montreal, Canada with my right foot in 2 days. One week later I was able to walk very easily and never had any problem after that. Thank you DR. Galati from Dr. R.P.,
    — Dec 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Galati, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Galati, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Galati to family and friends

    Dr. Galati's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Galati

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Galati, DPM.

    About Dr. Peter Galati, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831235563
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Galati, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galati works at Peter S Galati DPM PA in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Galati’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Galati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter Galati, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.