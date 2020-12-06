Dr. Peter Galati, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Galati, DPM
Dr. Peter Galati, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.
Peter S Galati DPM PA4146 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 561-5001
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Last march the 13th, Dr Galati did a surgical procedure on my right foot bunion. He has changed the foot dressing on march the 18th. Next day, because of the covid-19 I drove back to Montreal, Canada with my right foot in 2 days. One week later I was able to walk very easily and never had any problem after that. Thank you DR. Galati from Dr. R.P.,
- Podiatric Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1831235563
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Dr. Galati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Galati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galati.
