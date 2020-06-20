Overview of Dr. Peter Gallarello, DPM

Dr. Peter Gallarello, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital.



Dr. Gallarello works at Foot and Ankle Center in North Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.