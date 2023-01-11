Dr. Gikas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Gikas, MD
Dr. Peter Gikas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI.
Dr. Gikas' Office Locations
Cardiovascular Surgery Associates S.c.2901 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 310, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-3300
Wheaton Franciscan Laboratories200 E Ryan Rd, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Directions (414) 570-3590
Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 385-7450
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative when asked questions
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1396001327
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Gikas accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gikas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gikas has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gikas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gikas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gikas.
