Overview of Dr. Peter Hillsamer, MD

Dr. Peter Hillsamer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.



Dr. Hillsamer works at Lafayette ENT in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Crawfordsville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.