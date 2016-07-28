Overview

Dr. Peter Jenkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Jenkin works at Dermatology Associates in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.