Dr. Peter Jenkin, MD
Dr. Peter Jenkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dermatology Associates1730 Minor Ave Ste 1000, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 267-2100
- Swedish First Hill Campus
I would recommend Dr. Jenkin without hesitation to my family and friends. He gave me thoughtful advise and I am delighted with the result and resolution of my concern, thanks to Dr. Jenkin's care. The staff is a dream!! I feel like visiting them, just to say hello; that's how friendly all of them are. Thank you, I had a wonderful experience. And I waited eight days to write this review to make sure all was as I have expected.
About Dr. Peter Jenkin, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1922024033
- Fellow Of Royal College Of Physicians Of Canada
- McGill University|McMaster University
- McMaster U Med Ctr
- McMaster University
- Dermatology
Dr. Jenkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkin has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkin.
