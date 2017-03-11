Overview of Dr. Peter Kagan, MD

Dr. Peter Kagan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St George'S University School Of Med St George'S Grenada and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Kagan works at NJ Surgical Specialties, LLC in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.