Dr. Peter Killian, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Killian, MD

Dr. Peter Killian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Killian works at Treasure Valley Nasal & Sinus Center in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Killian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Treasure Valley Nasal & Sinus Center
    3875 E Overland Rd # 1C, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 593-4484
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Postnasal Drip
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Chronic Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adenoid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skull Base Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Killian, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821048091
    Education & Certifications

    • Rhinology, Advanced Endoscopic Sinus Surgery, and Anterior Skull Base surgery - California Sinus Centers
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Killian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Killian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Killian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Killian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Killian works at Treasure Valley Nasal & Sinus Center in Meridian, ID. View the full address on Dr. Killian’s profile.

    Dr. Killian has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Killian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Killian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Killian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Killian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

