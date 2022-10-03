Dr. Peter Killian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Killian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Killian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Killian, MD
Dr. Peter Killian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Killian's Office Locations
Treasure Valley Nasal & Sinus Center3875 E Overland Rd # 1C, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 593-4484Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve suffered for years with a chronic runny nose. Several doctors had tried various solutions with the most effective being a spray that limited but didn’t solve the problem. Dr Killian had the skill and knowledge to determine that a treatment known as Rhineair could help and possibly cure the condition. He skillfully and painlessly applied this treatment, and it has been wonderfully successful. After many years of suffering and many different medications, I am pretty much symptom free (and it continues to improve daily). Dr Killian was very personable and pleasant to talk with. I knew he cared as he took the time to explain the pros & cons of the procedure. And when he performed it, he did so with care and concern for me. My follow up appointment assured me all had gone as planned. I never felt rushed and always knew he was competent and caring. Highly recommend him for ENT care!
About Dr. Peter Killian, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1821048091
Education & Certifications
- Rhinology, Advanced Endoscopic Sinus Surgery, and Anterior Skull Base surgery - California Sinus Centers
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Killian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Killian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Killian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Killian has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Killian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Killian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Killian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Killian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.