Dr. Peter Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Kim, MD
Dr. Peter Kim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Peter Kim MD- Neurology, Neurologist227 W Janss Rd Ste 345, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 579-8892
Peter Kim MD Inc.1195 Roadrunner Way, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 579-8892
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is a very supportive and knowledgeable doctor.
About Dr. Peter Kim, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1053534610
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
