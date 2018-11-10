Overview of Dr. Peter Medved, MD

Dr. Peter Medved, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Medved works at Medved Ear Nose Throat in Franklin, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.