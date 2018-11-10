Dr. Peter Medved, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medved is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Medved, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Medved Ear Nose Throat9200 W Loomis Rd Ste 221, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 529-9330
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best ENT I’ve ever had. Long term problem with deviated septum and trigeminal neuralgia. He solved a problem I had with severe nose bleeding and provided the best advice I’ve received in 50 years covering doctors I’ve had in 7 states. Better see him before he quits his day job and takes up golf .
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1427062439
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
