Dr. Peter Schmid, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Peter Schmid, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Longmont United Hospital.

Dr. Schmid works at Peter M Schmid DO PC LLC in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Peter M Schmid DO PC LLC
    1305 Sumner St Unit 100, Longmont, CO 80501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Longmont United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Tonsil Cancer
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Tonsil Cancer
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Cord Sampling (PUBS) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 16, 2021
    Dr. Schmid was very patient in answering all my questions and concerns about my deviated septum surgery - both before and after the procedure. I am very happy with the results and would highly recommend him. His staff is exemplary, knowledgeable and helpful.
    KHS — Apr 16, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Schmid, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306885165
    Education & Certifications

    • Methodist Hospital
    • Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Creighton
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Schmid, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmid works at Peter M Schmid DO PC LLC in Longmont, CO. View the full address on Dr. Schmid’s profile.

    Dr. Schmid has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

