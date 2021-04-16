Overview

Dr. Peter Schmid, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Longmont United Hospital.



Dr. Schmid works at Peter M Schmid DO PC LLC in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.