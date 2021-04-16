Dr. Peter Schmid, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Schmid, DO
Dr. Peter Schmid, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Longmont United Hospital.
Peter M Schmid DO PC LLC1305 Sumner St Unit 100, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions
- Longmont United Hospital
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Schmid was very patient in answering all my questions and concerns about my deviated septum surgery - both before and after the procedure. I am very happy with the results and would highly recommend him. His staff is exemplary, knowledgeable and helpful.
- 37 years of experience
- Methodist Hospital
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Creighton
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Schmid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmid works at
Dr. Schmid has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.