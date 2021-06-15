Overview

Dr. Peter Soukas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Soukas works at Cardiovascular Institute in Providence, RI with other offices in Attleboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.