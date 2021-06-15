Dr. Peter Soukas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soukas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Soukas, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Soukas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Soukas works at
Locations
-
1
Miriam Cardiology Inc.208 Collyer St Ste 100, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 793-7191
-
2
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-5500
-
3
Attleboro Dermatology PC152 Emory St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 226-7515
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He took care of my dad he was very compassionate and had a sense of humor my dad loved him he had a lot of health issues and was able to take great care of him.
About Dr. Peter Soukas, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1467447763
Education & Certifications
- University Mi Med Ctr
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soukas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soukas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soukas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soukas works at
Dr. Soukas has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soukas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soukas speaks Greek.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Soukas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soukas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soukas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soukas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.