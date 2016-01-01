Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phalgoon Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Phalgoon Shah, MD
Dr. Phalgoon Shah, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Logan Memorial Hospital, The Medical Center At Bowling Green and Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
-
1
Clinic Pharmacy201 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 781-5111
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Florida Adult Reconstruction2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5450Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Graves-gilbert Clinic Family Care C2724 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 781-5111Monday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 7:30pmThursday7:30am - 7:30pmFriday7:30am - 7:30pmSaturday7:30am - 7:30pmSunday7:30am - 7:30pm
-
4
John O Fitts M.d. Psc1325 Andrea St Ste 101, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 842-7272
-
5
Kfhp - Rock Creek Laboratory280 Exempla Cir, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 338-4545
-
6
Mount Carmel Grove City5300 N Meadows Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 663-3877
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Memorial Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Dr. Phalgoon Shah, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1821409319
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
