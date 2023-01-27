Overview of Dr. Philip Pollice, MD

Dr. Philip Pollice, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Pollice works at Metropolitan ENT in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.