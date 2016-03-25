Dr. Seaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip Seaver, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Seaver, MD
Dr. Philip Seaver, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Med College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Seaver's Office Locations
Florham Park Office195 Columbia Tpke Ste 115, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 408-8346
North Jersey Vein Center248 Columbia Tpke Ste 1, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 408-8346
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Elderplan
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
went in for spider veins... little clusters.. took care of em first try... will always go back
About Dr. Philip Seaver, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1588647192
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New Eng Med Center
- New York Presbyterian - Weill Cornell
- Jefferson Med College
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seaver speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Seaver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seaver.
