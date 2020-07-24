Dr. Pierre Durand Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durand Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pierre Durand Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Pierre Durand Jr, MD
Dr. Pierre Durand Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Durand Jr works at
Dr. Durand Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Gary A. Pattee, M.D.375 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 497-9481Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durand Jr?
I came into the ER with my ankle completely shattered and dislocated, and Dr. Durand took amazing care of me with minimal pain and a great bedside manner from the start. I’m now on the path for a complete recovery, and several other surgeons (from when I had to see someone when I was out-of-state) complimented Dr. Durand’s minimalist and clean surgery technique. Many thanks to Dr. Durand and his team! If you ever have a traumatic injury, I hope you get Dr. Durand as your surgeon.
About Dr. Pierre Durand Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891723664
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durand Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durand Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durand Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durand Jr works at
Dr. Durand Jr has seen patients for Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durand Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Durand Jr speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Durand Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durand Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durand Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durand Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.